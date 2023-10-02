She Became One of Two Women To Receive The Kearny Cross Military Decoration After Risking Her Life As A Regiment Nurse During The Civil War

So many incredibly brave people fought and worked hard during the Civil War, many of whom were women who worked as nurses who cared for wounded soldiers.

One of the bravest and most daring of those women was Anna Etheridge, a nurse who risked her life to save others during the Civil War.

Anna, or Annie, was born in Michigan in 1839. She quickly knew what it meant to take care of people at a young age when her father fell ill during her childhood, and she played a big role in helping him. Her passion for nursing grew stronger when she got a job at a local hospital.

In 1860, she married James Etheridge and moved with him to Detroit. The normal days of marriage did not last long, as later that year, the Civil War broke out, and they both knew they would be getting involved in the war effort.

By 1861, Annie and James joined the Union Army and were part of the Second Michigan Volunteer Infantry Regiment, James as a soldier and Annie as a regiment nurse. Their time in the war as a couple proved to be very interesting, as James ended up deserting his post, and Annie stayed involved, serving as a nurse throughout the entire duration of the war.

As the war progressed, Annie became a vivandière, a woman who would provide food and water to soldiers in the army. She also became a Daughter of the Regiment, which meant that in addition to nursing soldiers back to health off the battlefield, she’d be providing them with medical help on the battlefield.

Annie was not only tasked with medical duties but also did laundry and cooking for Union Army soldiers. She’d also keep them company and provide emotional comfort during the dark and scary times.

Annie participated in a whopping total of 32 battles during the Civil War. She was known for her unmarked bravery, as she wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty or ride onto a battlefield on horseback to help Union Army men fight for their country. Her words and actions inspired soldiers and even gained her notoriety from some generals.

Annie certainly didn’t get through the Civil War untouched. During the Second Battle of Manassas, she was almost captured, and during the Battle of Chancellorsville, she was wounded in the hand when a soldier decided to hide behind her horse.

