She Called Children’s Services On Her Neighbor After They Dropped Off Their Six Children On Her Doorstep And Left Town, Even After She Said She Couldn’t Babysit

This 29-year-old woman and her husband, 27, currently live in a cul-de-sac. Unfortunately, this means that neighbors live too close to each other, and people get way too involved in one another’s lives.

Immediately after she and her husband moved into their home, she started having problems with one of their neighbors.

Their neighbor allowed her children to run around outside and didn’t watch them.

Plus she also would persuade neighbors to watch her children for her.

While she usually doesn’t have any hesitations in telling people no, she has even been talked into babysitting her neighbor’s children.

Two days ago, her neighbor came to her house and knocked on the door.

She pretended that she wasn’t at home, but her neighbor repeatedly pounded on the door so forcefully that she thought her mailbox was going to be ripped off the door.

“So, I went to answer. She quickly said a few sentences that I didn’t quite understand and that she would be back on Sunday. She has six children ranging from 6 months to 7 years old. I told her I couldn’t, and she said the black cab was waiting for her. I tried to grab her hand to stop her from leaving. I said I was unable to, and she ran off and got in the cab,” she said.

Understandably, she was furious about this.

