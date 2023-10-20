She Got Her Late Husband’s House Condemned In Order To Force Her Stepdaughter To Move Out Because She Wasn’t Paying Rent

This 33-year-old woman’s husband sadly passed away recently.

Before her husband was ill, he purchased an old home that he’d planned to renovate.

Supposedly, the house had previously been a hunting lodge that belonged to a family with generational wealth, according to the realtor. Over time, the house fell apart.

Her husband’s plan was never to allow someone within the family to live at this house.

The reason her husband had decided to buy the home in the first place was because he had grown up in poverty; once he began earning an impressive salary, he spent many years not treating himself or his family.

“He did not wear expensive clothes or drive expensive cars. His money only ever went to safe investments or to new businesses he was able to make a success, so this was the one purchase that he wanted to make, just because he could,” she said.

When she and her husband purchased other houses over the years, they were immaculate and in perfect condition. However, the house her husband bought before he fell ill was a disaster.

She was married to her husband for six years before he passed away, and she had a fairly good relationship with one of her stepdaughters.

But she didn’t get along with her other stepdaughter.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.