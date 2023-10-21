She Left Her Engagement Party And Walked Home Alone Because Her Fiancé’s Close Female Friend Started Talking About All The Times They Had Hooked Up With Her Fiancé

Over the weekend, this woman’s friend’s band was performing, so she and her fiancé thought that it was the perfect time to celebrate their engagement.

Throughout the last ten years, she has been a working single mother, so she doesn’t have too many close friendships.

However, she wanted to invite her fiancé’s friends out to celebrate. Among his friend group was a woman named G, whom he had been close with for a long time.

For as long as she has been in a relationship with her fiancé, he assured her that he and G have only ever been friends and nothing physical ever happened between them.

“So, while we are out drinking and toasting my impending marriage, G decides to talk about all the times that she and my fiancé hooked up. This was, by her own admission, many years in the past, so she told me I shouldn’t be upset. But I did get very upset and left to go home,” she said.

The bar that they were at was five miles away from her home. She didn’t have her phone with her because she’d left her phone with her son to have in case there was an emergency and he needed to call someone.

She walked the majority of the five miles to her house until a group of kind women asked her if she needed a ride somewhere, and she accepted their offer.

Roughly 20 minutes after she arrived home, G dropped off her fiancé.

“So, now I find out that he and his friend (while married to G) would all hook up together regularly,” she explained.

