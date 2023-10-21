She Lives With Chronic Illness And Is Urging People To Request Their Medical Records More Often Because She Recently Learned Crucial Information About Her Health That Her Doctors Never Shared With Her

A woman who lives with chronic illness has issued an emotional PSA on TikTok urging her viewers to request their medical records from their doctors more often after receiving crucial updates on her health not from her doctors but from old records.

Maggie (@thehypermobilecpt) is a personal trainer, exercise rehab specialist, and nutritionist who’s been very open and vulnerable as she’s documented her personal health journey and experience with chronic illness.

In September, she filmed an emotional video after making a shocking discovery about her health by reading her medical records, something her doctors never told her during a hospital stay.

Maggie lives with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) and Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and was in the hospital not too long ago. After her hospital stay, Maggie returned to retrieve her medical records so she could look through them and have them ready for an upcoming doctor’s appointment.

After retrieving her records and looking through them herself, there was crucial information about her health written down that her doctors never mentioned to her.

During one of her hospital stays, a doctor urged her to take an anticoagulant medication that would prevent blood clots, as she was lying in bed most of the time. Despite being in tremendous pain,

Maggie recalls having to speak up and say something to let her doctor know that anticoagulants can sometimes lead to severe complications with her EDS.

Maggie didn’t know at the time that the doctor had that information and other information on her health through her medical records, but she was never told anything until she got a hold of them herself.

Through her records, Maggie discovered that she’s resistant to a widely used anticoagulant but also at risk of throwing a pulmonary embolism.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.