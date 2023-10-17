She Told Her Sister She Needs To Buy A Dress That Covers Her More Or Wear Underwear If She Wants To Come To Her Wedding

This 26-year-old woman is currently engaged to a man who is four years older than she is, and they are getting married this upcoming February.

She did ask her 28-year-old sister to be one of her bridesmaids, but after she saw the dress her sister picked out, she was completely horrified.

Now, growing up, she and her sister were permitted to wear anything they felt like wearing at home, and it didn’t matter how much skin they showed.

Her sister has taken that and ran with it, and she has always dressed in a way that leaves nothing to the imagination.

This used to not bother her since she was accustomed to her sister dressing a certain way, but now that her sister is planning on wearing something pretty scandalous to her wedding of all places, she is not happy about it.

“The dress shows clearly that she’s not wearing a bra or panties because it has a slit up to her waist, and her back and chest are barely covered,” she explained.

“I’m uncomfortable with her being around other people, especially my fiancé and his family, looking like that. My parents see nothing wrong with her outfit.”

“I told her if she doesn’t find a different, more decent dress, then she is no longer one of the bridesmaids, and she’s not invited to my wedding anymore. She feels that I’m being unfair since I have no right to control what people wear, and I also let all bridesmaids choose whatever design they wanted as long as they stuck to the colors I gave.”

Admittedly, her sister did follow her one single rule and did pick out a dress that fit the colors she requested, but she is so upset about the design of the dress her sister picked out.

