She Was Making Out With A Guy On A Date When Her Nose Started Bleeding All Over Him

If you’ve dabbled in dating, you’ve probably run into some pretty cringeworthy situations. But chances are that none of them were as embarrassing as what this one woman went through.

TikToker Theresa Rowley (@littledrownedrat) lives in Dallas, Texas, and she’s describing everything that happened during the most awful date of her life. And for once, the guy’s behavior had nothing to do with how badly it went.

She has experienced terrible things before, such as discovering that a family of rats made their home in her couch, getting stuck in a corset top at a clothing store, and having a cockroach interrupt an intimate phone call.

However, this recent dating experience of hers was so atrocious, sickening, and vile that it blows all those unfortunate events out of the water.

“This is the straw that broke the camel’s back, and I’m the camel, babe. There go my humps,” said Theresa, adding that her first mistake was agreeing to go on the date at all.

So, she had been hanging out with a guy, and they were “getting friendly” for the first time. They were deep in the throes of an intense make-out session when she suddenly felt something wet on his face.

When she pulled away and looked down at him, she saw blood all over his face. She informed him that he was bleeding. Then, while she was looking down, something dripped from her nose and splattered onto his face.

His mouth flew open as he gasped in shock, and as it did so, another drop of blood fell right onto his tongue. He reassured her that it was okay, but his reassurances did nothing to help stop her from feeling totally mortified.

In the video, she proclaimed that she was from the “driest place on the earth” and was “bred to bleed.” Pointing to her right nostril, she said, “She has been bleeding since birth. But never onto someone. Never into someone.”

