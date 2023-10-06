She’s Married To A Millionaire, And She’s Talking About Everything She Asked For Prior To Tying The Knot

For most women, marriage is an experience that they have looked forward to since they were young girls.

It’s one of the most important events of a person’s life, so it’s best to take your time with it and make meticulous preparations before walking down the aisle.

Marriage changes everything, particularly if you’re getting married to a millionaire. Having an honest conversation about what you each expect out of your marriage will help cultivate a successful, long-lasting relationship.

To prepare for her union with the man she was to be wedded to, one woman made sure to establish the amount of wealth, prosperity, and status she would receive throughout their marriage.

TikToker Linda Andrade (@lionlindaa) is talking about everything she asked for from her millionaire husband prior to tying the knot.

In her video, she revealed that she had requested her own investment property, a dowry of a million dollars, a custom-made designer wedding dress that cost three thousand dollars, seven sparkly diamond rings, and monthly vacations.

Also on her list of demands were nannies and housekeepers, even though she was a stay-at-home wife.

In a follow-up video, she continued with the list, which included having full access to his bank accounts, a closet worth a million dollars, and monthly shopping sprees where she was allowed to spend up to $100,000.

Furthermore, she asked for cars constructed from 24-carat gold, three mansions, and a personal bodyguard to alleviate her fears.

