Her College Crush Was Really Into The Stock Market, So She Learned Everything She Could To Impress Him And Invested All Her Money, Allowing Her To Graduate Debt-Free

Having a crush can be downright intoxicating. Every time you see or even think about that special someone, you can’t help but feel a mix of nerves, excitement, and a dash of irrationality.

When you’re under that spell of infatuation, all your senses often go out the window, leading you to do bold and daring stuff you wouldn’t normally do for a chance at romance.

When TikToker Cassidy (@cassidyjoys) was in college, she had a crush on a guy who was in one of her classes.

She always took the seat right behind him so she had a clear view of his laptop screen. She noticed that he was constantly monitoring his stock portfolio, analyzing different charts and patterns.

Since she knew that the stock market was one of his interests, she decided to learn everything she could about it to impress him.

She even started sitting in front of him in class so he would be able to catch a glimpse of her computer screen.

However, Cassidy did not stop there. She took her obsession with him a step further by draining her savings account and investing all her money into the stock market.

Every day, she woke up at three in the morning because that was when the stock market opened in her time zone. She would also post pictures of her portfolio on social media.

Finally, her efforts paid off. One day, he responded to one of her social media posts, saying that he didn’t know she was into day trading.

