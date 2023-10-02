Tablescapes Set The Scene For Your Wedding Guests: Here’s How To Style These Focal Points At Your Reception

You know a couple worked really hard on their wedding or hired a very good wedding planner when you sit down to a beautiful tablescape at their reception.

A good, thought-out tablescape can add something really special to a wedding reception and make the entire venue look extra special and memorable. So, if you want to curate a lovely tablescape for a few or one big table at your wedding reception, here are some things to keep in mind.

First, you’ll want to think of a specific color palette. While using several bright colors in a tablescape might sound ideal, it can be easy to get carried away and overdo it. Think of three different shades that complement each other and go from there.

It’s also a good idea to use colors already in your wedding. For instance, if your bridesmaids are wearing navy blue, choose that as one of your shades. You’ll also need to choose one type of metal to incorporate into your tablescape for cutlery and other details, like silver, gold, or copper. Once your colors and metal are selected, you’re on the right track.

It’s easy to want to focus on the prettier parts of a tablescape, like the plates and floral arrangements, but to stay organized and collected, it’s a good idea to design from the base up! So, once you have your color palette, start thinking about the kind of tablecloths and runners you want.

Look into different fabrics like silk, cotton, velvet, or linen, and consider how much or little fabric you’ll need based on the size and look of your tables.

Flowers are a very exciting element of a tablescape and make everything look very elegant. Consult your florist for the type of flower they think is best and base their vase/holder on your table style. For longer, more narrow tables like trestle tables, pairing floral garland with some candles looks lovely.

If you’re planning a round tablescape, you can place your flowers in a bowl and use candles in candleholders. Doesn’t that sound pretty?

Regarding your plates, glassware, and cutlery, feel free to go as creative or as minimalist as you want. You can have plain white plates, plates with metallic borders, or patterned plates. When designing your tablescape, hold up your plate options next to your tablecloth and napkin fabric samples to get a feel for how they’ll look on the table to help you decide.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.