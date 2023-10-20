White couches are trendy and make a stunning statement piece for your living room. They go well with pretty much every aesthetic and are very pleasing to the eye.

They’ll make your home look like something straight from Pinterest, which is the ultimate achievement. But are they functional?

A couch is something that gets used daily, so the ugly truth about a white couch is that you’ll have to constantly clean it to maintain its bright, crisp color.

Buying a white sofa is usually not recommended, especially when you have kids or pets. Of course, if you love to live dangerously, by all means, go ahead and purchase the dazzling white decor piece.

But if you’re on the fence about getting a white sofa, here are some reasons you should pick a different-colored couch. The all-white sofa isn’t as great as everyone makes it out to be anyway.

Besides visual appeal, white couches don’t add much to your home. They’re not worth the hassle it takes to keep clean.

Plus, they’re just plain impractical. You’ll spot grime and hair on it right away. Also, did you know that newer blue jeans can stain the white fabric?

If you’re okay with that, be ready for your white couch to take on a bluish hue. If you’re not okay with that, it’ll probably drive you crazy.

Because you can’t just toss your whole sofa in the washing machine, investing in a white slipcover will help protect your sofa from various spills and stains.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.