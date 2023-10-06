Want To Avoid Some Holiday Stress Later? Here’s How You Can Start Prepping To Host The Holidays Now

Halloween is nearly here. Before you know it, Thanksgiving and Christmas will be on your doorstep, and so will throngs of guests. Until then, get ready for their arrival by working on bits of your home each week so you won’t be slammed with preparations at the last minute.

Here’s how you can start prepping for hosting this holiday season.

Touch Up The Guest Bedroom

Over the holidays, you might have some visitors stay the night at your place. Take the time to peruse your guest bedroom to see if anything is missing. You want your guests to feel refreshed and relaxed in your home!

Swap out the lightweight linens of summer for warmer bedding, and keep extra blankets readily available. Additionally, set out some essentials like bottled water, floss, toothpaste, and other toiletry items in case your guests forget to pack something.

Aside from toiletries, display a few delightful treats for your guests to use and admire, such as a stack of seasonal magazines and a vase filled with fresh autumnal plants.

Ensure The Bar Is Fully Stocked

The bar tends to be a place where guests gather and mingle during parties, so you’ll definitely want to make sure you’re not running low on supplies. Your bar setup should be simple, well-organized, and cater to various tastes.

Fill your bar with fun, festive garnishes and cute fall-themed cocktail napkins. Have a selection of clean wine glasses accessible so you don’t have to hunt them down in the middle of a party.

