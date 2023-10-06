Want To Deer-Proof Your Garden? Here Are 10 Shrubs That Deer Won’t Dine On

You’ve probably spent countless hours turning your yard into an oasis, a sanctuary for peace, relaxation, and natural beauty. But guess what? To deer, your botanical paradise is nothing more than an all-you-can-eat buffet.

It can be extremely frustrating watching those shrubs you carefully planted become deer chow. In fact, this can test the patience of even the most zen gardeners.

But, there are 10 shrubs that deer will likely turn their noses up at while you get to enjoy the color and structure they bring to your property.

A Pop Of Color With Azaleas

Azaleas are as eye-catching as they come, and here’s the kicker: deer typically avoid them.

These vibrant shrubs bloom in early spring, with some varieties flowering again in late summer. They add a splash of color and make an excellent border for your garden pathways.

And while deer have been known to nibble on everything, azaleas are usually not on their hit list.

Boxwood: The Structured Green Giant

The evergreen boxwood is a landscaper’s dream. It can be trimmed into just about any shape, making it perfect for hedges and topiaries.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.