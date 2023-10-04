With Colder, Dryer Weather Ahead, It’s Time To Transition Your Hair And Skincare Routine For Fall: Here’s How

We’ve officially entered the fall season! With summer being over, everyone is getting ready to transition their closets from their summer to fall wardrobes and even begin looking at fall makeup products and trends.

However, it’s also important to transition your hair and skincare routines to something more appropriate for the fall, too! As the weather gets colder, our skin and hair need help adjusting to the temperature changes and dry air.

To ensure you’re fully prepared for the season, here are some tips for transitioning your beauty routine from the summer to the fall.

First things first, you’ll need to bump up moisturization across the board! Not only does the cold, dry air of the fall dry out your skin, but so can indoor air from heaters. The lack of moisture in the air can quickly turn your dry skin into itchy, irritated skin that won’t be fun to deal with.

The same goes for your hair, which can get dry, frizzy, and damaged if not given enough moisture.

Consider adding a hyaluronic acid serum to your daily skincare routine. Hyaluronic acid is known for hydrating the outer layers of your skin and giving it a more youthful look and texture. Start applying it during your morning and night routine for some added moisture that will keep your skin feeling soft and fresh this fall.

Does anyone else love the feeling of washing their face and having squeaky clean skin before bed? It’s one of my favorite parts of my night routine. However, it is very crucial that you follow up that cleansing with a proper moisturizer to restore your skin’s barrier and prevent your skin from drying out overnight.

During the colder months, applying a hydrating sleeping mask before bed is a great way to lock in moisture before bedtime. That way, you can have a peaceful autumn sleep knowing you’ve fed your skin the good stuff.

You’ll also want to incorporate a good exfoliating skin product into your fall routine. As the weather gets colder and your skin gets dryer, more dead skin develops on your face. Once or twice a week, use a facial exfoliating wash with skin and environmentally safe crystals to eliminate any lingering makeup or dead skin cells.

