After His Wife Secretly Lost Over $9,000 While Online Gambling In Just A Few Weeks, He Cut Off Her Access To Their Finances

This 35-year-old man and his wife, who is 33, have been married for 10 years. They also have one child together, a son, who is 7-years-old.

And while he works as an engineer, his wife is a stay-at-home mom. Regardless, they’ve always had a joint bank account. His wife also has full access to his other financial accounts.

“I have always trusted her and never controlled the money,” he said.

However, just a few weeks ago, he did start to notice there were some weird transactions occurring on one of his accounts– which he rarely accesses or uses. Even stranger, the transactions were going into his wife’s bank account.

According to him, there were multiple money transfers going to her account on various days. So, he decided to confront his wife and ask what she needed the funds for.

“But she tried to evade the questions,” he recalled.

He didn’t give up, though, and continued pressing his wife for answers. So, she eventually confessed, and he’s been shocked ever since.

Apparently, his wife had been using all the money to go on online betting sites and gamble. The worst part? She had lost a whopping $9,000-plus over just a few weeks!

After his wife fessed up, she did admit to having a gambling problem. She also claimed that she was trying to quit it.

