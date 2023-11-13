After Moving To Sweden From Canada, She Experienced Culture Shock While Attending Swedish Dinner Parties Since Swedes Embrace The Custom Of Sitting With People You Don’t Know

Foreigners from Western countries visiting or moving to Sweden may find it easy enough to immerse themselves into Swedish life. But as with any new place, a non-native will inevitably encounter cultural quirks that are unique to the region.

One woman on TikTok is sharing one of the culture shocks she experienced during her time living in Sweden. Madeline (@madelineraeaway) is originally from Canada, and she moved to Sweden four years ago.

Swedes are often described as shy, reserved, or unfriendly, and small talk is rare. But this lifestyle practice contradicts those qualities. When attending formal functions, Swedes embrace the custom of sitting with people you don’t know.

“This doesn’t apply to all dinners, of course. But I’ve been to weddings, work events, and dinner parties where the host actually made a seating arrangement that encourages you to get to know someone new,” said Madeline.

Madeline considers herself as someone who has an extroverted personality, but the prospect of mingling with strangers causes even her to feel extremely anxious.

Furthermore, at Swedish weddings, the tradition is to sit next to people you have something in common with instead of sitting with people you already know.

Additionally, if you came to the wedding with your spouse, you may be required to sit apart from them. However, if you’re just dating, you are allowed to sit together.

In the comments section, many TikTok users were divided in opinion on whether or not Swedish seating arrangements were a good idea.

“I love it! I see my husband every day, so someone new beside me at dinner parties to make conversation with is so fun,” commented one user.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.