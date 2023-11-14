French Country Decor Is Rustic Yet Refined, Making Homes Feel Both Luxe And Lived-In: Here’s How To Incorporate This Style Into Your Own Space

There is something about French country decor that can make a house feel both lived-in and luxurious. It can make a shiny, new, contemporary home feel like it’s tucked away in the rural countryside while retaining an air of sophistication.

The style is characterized by rustic and refined elements—natural materials, fancy lighting, toile fabrics, florals, woven tapestries, muted colors, and farm animal motifs. When these features are combined, they will give your space warmth, homespun charm, and classic elegance. Here are some ideas to consider if you want to incorporate French country style into every room in your house.

Soft Pastels

Any colors can work in this decor style as long as they present soft, muted tones. Instead of a bright, sunny yellow on your walls, opt for mustard. A jewel-toned emerald should be replaced with a forest green, reminiscent of a quaint village set among the gentle, rolling hills and valleys of rural France.

Blue is also a popular choice, but keep it playful and light. Stronger colors are used sparingly. Additionally, whites should be warm, not stark; think creams and ivory.

Ample Seating

Stay away from matching furniture sets to cultivate a cozier look. Provide plenty of seating in your living room, creating a cluttered yet harmonized design. No French country interior is complete without chairs and couches blooming with patterns. Incorporate toile accents and floral prints into your chairs. If printed seating isn’t enough to satisfy your eye for flair, take the patterns to your wallpaper.

Antiques

Rather than focusing on trends, this aesthetic embraces the old. Items weathered with age add character to the space, while brand-new items will stick out like a sore thumb.

