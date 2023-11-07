Her Cousin Embarrassed Her In Front Of Everyone In A Restaurant For Having A Big Nose

Yesterday, this 32-year-old woman got to spend time with her family for the first time in 5 whole years.

She doesn’t live close to her family, which explains why she hasn’t been around them much lately.

She and her family all went out to eat at a restaurant to have lunch together and catch up. There were 20 people in attendance for lunch, including her 30-year-old cousin, his new girlfriend, and one of his friends.

Now, this cousin of hers was always quite sensitive, and when they were little, they would spend their summers at their grandma’s home together.

She and her cousin have always gotten along great, and being so close in age certainly helped them forge a bond.

“Everything was going well at the restaurant when all of a sudden, my cousin said out loud, “Have you guys noticed how huge (my name) nose is? I hadn’t noticed before. I don’t know how she doesn’t fall over by the weight of it,” she explained.

“Everyone stared at my nose in silence, including the people I had never met before. My cousin’s brother laughed. This situation took me by surprise, so I was petrified.”

One of her family members quickly changed the topic to something else, and she forgot about her cousin’s mean words.

But then, one of her aunts brought up that she was going to be getting into skincare, and her cousin once again brought the conversation back to her nose.

