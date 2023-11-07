Her Husband Went To Thailand, Slept With Another Girl, And Now Wants To Leave Her And Move There To Be With This Girl

This 25-year-old girl and her 29-year-old husband got married a bit more than a year ago, and they originally met online.

She eventually moved to the state her husband lived in to be with him, and then they made a move back to her hometown so they could afford to buy a home.

Now one of her husband’s friends moved to Thailand two years ago, and her husband recently decided to go there on vacation to see his friend.

She wasn’t able to make it because she had school, but right before her husband left for his trip, he told her he would like some more freedom in their marriage, basically to explore other girls.

They fought a lot while he was in Thailand about this very topic, and she felt extremely hurt while he was away.

She spent a ton of time sobbing at home alone while her husband was having fun. The entire time he was in Thailand, all he did was say he desperately wants to move there.

Her husband wouldn’t talk about anything else, and it terrified her because it did not seem like he planned to include her in his move.

Her husband’s friend owns a business and made her husband an offer. Basically, he would make her husband a partner in his business and give him a percentage of the company profits, so he wouldn’t have to worry about money if he made the move to Thailand.

“I told him I wouldn’t mind moving, but I’d like to visit to see the place first before making a permanent decision,” she explained.

