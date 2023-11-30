He’s From Uganda And Went Seriously Viral After Sharing The Magical Moment That He Got To See And Touch Snow For The Very First Time In Canada

Can you remember the first time you ever saw snow?

If you grew up in an area that gets snowy winters, you may not remember it since it may have started snowing while you were a baby. But, if you grew up in a part of the world with a much warmer climate, you may remember the first time you got to experience snow.

Although I grew up in a state with snowy winters, I’ve always loved seeing videos of people seeing and getting to touch snow for the first time, and it makes me grateful to have grown up in an area where I got to experience the beauty of all the seasons.

One video of a man from Uganda experiencing his first Canadian snowfall recently went viral on TikTok, and it is one of the most wholesome videos out there.

Peter and Marie (@peterandmarie) are a couple from two different parts of the world that make TikTok content about their life together.

While they still have yet to share their full love story, they seem very happy together. Marie is a mother to a young daughter from Canada, and Peter is from Uganda. They met online in 2022, and Marie spent some time with him in Uganda before bringing him back to her home country.

It appears that one of the most exciting parts of Peter’s journey to Canada was witnessing his first snowfall.

In his and Marie’s viral video, Peter can be seen looking at a pile of fluffy, white snow in absolute awe.

“Oh my god, I’m so, so happy to see the snow, my first time,” says Peter while gently touching the snow pile.

