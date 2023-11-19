His Mother-In-Law Keeps Insisting On Caring For His Kids Instead Of Having Them Go To A Daycare That Costs $3,000 A Month

This man’s mother-in-law hasn’t ever had a traditional job, and her opinion is that all mothers should stay home and take care of their children.

He’s happy that his wife doesn’t also hold this belief because if she did, they wouldn’t have been compatible with one another.

They have a 3-year-old son and 18-month-old daughter together.

Not far from their house is a reputable daycare, and their children attend this daycare Monday through Friday while he and his wife are at work.

The daycare is expensive, at $3,000 a month for their two children to attend five days a week, but he believes that the high price pays off.

“Our 3-year-old seems very advanced for his age. The 18-month-old isn’t quite as vocal, but she’s at least counting to 10 in English and Spanish and knows all the basic animals,” he said.

All of the teachers at the daycare have certifications, so they’re incredibly qualified.

Plus, the teachers are kind, and their children adore them.

He and his wife have been thrilled to see their children having amazing opportunities to socialize.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.