His Roommate Expects Him To Pay More Money Towards Their Rent While Babysitting His Daughter For Free

This 22-year-old man’s roommate, 29, constantly expects him to watch his 5-year-old daughter.

Four months ago, before he moved in, he didn’t have a job and was at risk of homelessness.

His roommate suggested that he move in with him and told him that he didn’t have to pay rent as long as he agreed to babysit his daughter while he went out drinking.

He agreed to this arrangement and moved in with him, but it quickly turned into him taking care of his roommate’s daughter way more often than he originally expected.

A least five days out of the week, he babysits his roommate’s daughter at least three hours a day, and sometimes even overnight into the next morning or later into the afternoon.

“This childcare is always free, and I always sleep on the couch or an air mattress as I don’t have a room of my own,” he said.

He buys his own groceries, and he has recently begun contributing money to utilities.

Not long ago, he got a job.

Unfortunately, he is often late to work because his roommate still expects him to babysit, and he is often late to relieve him so that he can make it to his job on time. His roommate constantly leaves him with his daughter overnight, even though this makes it difficult for him with his new job.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.