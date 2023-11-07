His Wife Thinks His Dad Is Handsome, And He’s Paranoid About What She Might Do

This 30-year-old guy has a wife the same age as him, and they have been married for a decade now.

Throughout the entire duration of their marriage, his wife has always made little jokes about how attractive his 53-year-old dad is.

He has always brushed off her jokes and paid no mind to them at all, but it’s really starting to irritate him a lot.

Yesterday evening, his wife made another joke about how attractive his dad really is, and it made him super upset.

“It was a sudden realization that anytime he comes up, she just can’t help but say something; I knew she was going to say something before she even said it,” she explained.

“So now I don’t even know what to do, let it go and know she finds him attractive, always keeping an eye over my shoulder or, IDK, basically figure out if I can be married and live like that.”

“She cheated a long time ago, and I’ve always kept my guard up since. I feel like this is too much for me to be paranoid about 24/7.”

So, yeah, he’s honestly worried about his wife making moves on his dad, considering how attractive she finds him.

Also, he and his wife are currently in therapy to help move past his wife’s cheating, which happened before they did get married.

