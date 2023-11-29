If You Want Healthier And More Vibrant Orchid Blooms, Here’s How And When To Prune This Beautiful Plant

Orchids, with their exotic allure and myriad forms, can be a real showstopper in your indoor garden. But to keep them flourishing, pruning is key.

It’s not just about cutting back the old; it’s a careful art that ensures your orchid continues to bloom beautifully.

So, here’s everything you need to know about orchid pruning, from the importance of sterilizing shears to the nuances of dealing with different orchid types.

A Must-Do First Step: Steriliing Your Shears

Before you make that first cut, remember that sterilization is crucial.

Unsterilized shears can actually introduce harmful bacteria or fungi to your delicate orchids.

So, a simple wipe with rubbing alcohol or a dip in a bleach solution (one part bleach to nine parts water) will do the trick. Then, let the shears dry completely before you start snipping.

This step is non-negotiable if you want to keep your orchids healthy.

Understanding Your Orchid: Monopodial Vs. Sympodial

