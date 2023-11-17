If You’re Sick Of Wrestling With Your Curling Wand, Here’s How To Master This Beauty Tool To Perfect A Hollywood-Worthy Head Of Waves

Every curly-hair lover knows the struggle: You want those flawless, bouncy curls that seem to only exist on shampoo commercials or the heads of off-duty models.

But when it’s time to actually replicate that look at home, the curling wand can feel less like a magic wand and more like a tool of utter frustration.

This beauty tool doesn’t have to be a major source of confusion, though. Instead, here’s how to master some Hollywood-worthy curls with just a few tips and tricks.

Clean Hair Is A Must

It’s best to begin your journey to fabulous curls with a clean slate.

Freshly washed hair isn’t just about hygiene—it’s about having the perfect foundation for styling.

Products, oil, and dirt can weigh down your hair and make it harder for curls to take shape and hold. So, use a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner to keep your strands hydrated.

A little leave-in conditioner can go a long way, but remember, overdoing it can also make your hair too slippery for the curl to hold. So, it’s best to think lightweight, and you’ll be on the right track.

Section Your Mane

