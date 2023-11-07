It Turns Out That Her Boyfriend Is Married, And She Also Suspects He Has A Son

Three months ago, this 24-year-old girl started dating her 23-year-old boyfriend, James. They actually grew up in the same international town but lost contact over the years.

Earlier this year, they reconnected through social media, and they were surprised to learn that they share a commonality: they currently both reside in New York City.

James ended up asking her out on a date, and they quickly made things official. Given the fact that she didn’t really know that much about James, she thought it would make sense to text one of their mutual friends and get more information.

This friend revealed to her that he didn’t know a ton, except that James got married four years ago.

“I was furious and heartbroken that I had to find out about this from a third party,” she explained. “So I immediately confronted James.”

James insisted that he wanted to tell her as soon as he met her, but he was terrified of how she would react.

He then went on to claim that he married his wife so that he could stay in the United States permanently, as he was not a citizen.

James said that he married his wife out of the blue and then went back to his country after his visa expired.

When he returned home, his wife said their marriage was not a good idea and called it all off. He then said he didn’t have the money to officially divorce her, and that’s the only reason they’re still married.

