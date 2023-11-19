She Left Her Kids With Her Sister, But Had To Hire A Babysitter When Her Sister Broke Her “No Violence Rule”

This 30-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 36, have two children together– a 4-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter.

They also decided to go away on a couples vacation recently, which is why she left her kids with her 26-year-old sister and her brother-in-law, who is 27.

Now, her sister and brother-in-law have watched her children before, and she claimed that they’ve always been “excellent.”

“We have set out rules for them, such as they cannot attend church with them and no violent movies or anything with violence. But like I’ve said, they have been good about following the rules,” she explained.

Just yesterday, though, she asked her sister to forward some photos of the children, and she received a bunch of cute images.

Some of them showed her kids watching TV or eating dinner, which was fine. But, the last 12 pictures were of her children “playing around a bomber plane.”

For some context, her brother-in-law is actually a test pilot for the Air Force. During test flights, he flies and chases other planes.

So, while watching her kids, her brother-in-law arranged for them to get to go on the runway and walk around a ton of aircraft.

“I got photos of the kids standing around them and one photo of my son inside of one,” she recalled.

