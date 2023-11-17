She Told Her Husband He Doesn’t Get To Complain About Being A Restaurant Server, Since That’s The Career He Downgraded To

Over the last couple of years, this 35-year-old woman and her 40-year-old husband have had a lot of highs and lows.

Her husband ended up losing his mom, they welcomed a baby, and her husband got laid off from his job.

Luckily, she was able to get a new, better job, so she is currently the breadwinner in their family. But, despite this bit of good news, her husband informed her that he wanted to have a job that was less stressful.

His new career of choice was a restaurant server, and he promised her that he would be able to make enough money to pay for his share of the bills, yet he had no interest in returning to a role in management.

“I said I am adamantly against this, but if it’s what you need to get your mind straight, then so be it,” she explained.

“Now, every day, he is coming home and complaining about how he is not getting enough tables and how he hates doing all the side work.”

“He will also complain about how the other managers [are the worst], and they’re not doing their job. He will go on for hours about how everyone is not following safety protocols and not doing the proper cleaning methods.”

Well, yesterday, she got fed up with her husband’s complaining, so she called him out on downgrading his career.

She told her husband that he was the one who picked a career as a server, and so the things he complains about are part of the job.

