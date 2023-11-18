She’s A Wedding Photographer Who Captured A Truly Unique Way To Walk Down The Aisle, Underscoring Just How Much Modern Couples Can Divert From Traditions To Completely Customize Their Big Day

You probably already know that the majority of weddings always come with a processional. Before the bride floats down the aisle to marry the love of her life, a gaggle of giddy loved ones will precede her in a specific pre-planned order.

Structured processionals are important because they help to ensure that everything runs as smoothly as possible.

The common processional order starts with the mother of the bride, followed by the groomsmen, the best man, the groom himself, the bridesmaids, the maid of honor, the flower girls/ring bearer, and last, the father of the bride and the bride.

The bridesmaids and groomsmen can also be paired together for their walk, as you may have seen in countless ceremonies.

While some brides and grooms like to honor the past by sticking to what’s tried and true, others have chosen to divert from the norm and make a few adjustments to their processionals.

Fortunately, we live in a time when modern couples are free to put their own special stamp on their big day and celebrate it how they want to, so not all wedding parties will look exactly the same.

Cacie Carroll (@caciecarrollphotography) is a wedding photographer, and she captured a processional that she posted to TikTok.

She referred to it as “truly unique and beautiful.” It was the first time she had ever seen something like it before.

This bride and groom still included flower girls and boys in their wedding, but they did not have a bridal party or a traditional walk down the aisle.

