She’s Warning You To Watch Out For A Napkin On Your Car Door Handle After She Had A Horrifying Experience That Landed Her In The Hospital

It’s always hard to hear about people being kidnapped or assaulted, especially women. We are told not to walk alone at night, to avoid unlit streets, and so much more to not get hurt.

But sometimes, that doesn’t even matter. Traffickers are getting smarter, working in pairs, and using chemicals to disorient women.

One TikToker named Erin, who goes by @samanthalewis078, is sharing her experience with a possible trafficking situation, and it’s frightening for sure.

Erin and her husband were celebrating her birthday by going to Prospect Park, which is on the north side of Houston.

She had gone to Taco Tuesday with her husband, and she’s a bit of a germaphobe, but she had a margarita.

When they were headed back to the car to go to the birthday events, there was a bunched-up napkin on the handle of the passenger door.

She barely touched it when she used her long nails to remove the napkin, but she did put her fingers on the handle where the napkin was. This is where stuff starts going downhill.

Her husband was on the phone while she was removing the napkin on her side of the car, and as soon as he hung up the phone, she asked him if he had placed it there.

He told her no, so she began looking for hand sanitizer, and her husband said to her that she should go back into the restaurant and just wash her hands.

