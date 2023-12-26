A California School Crossing Guard Tragically Lost His Leg After Getting Hit By A Car On The Job, And Now, His Wife Is Raising Money To Fund His Long Recovery

Every year, millions of people throughout the nation are involved in automobile accidents that change their lives forever.

In one tragic incident, a 38-year-old man who has worked as a school crossing guard for the past three years in California lost his leg after he was hit by a car.

Earlier this month, Eduardo Villalpando had been walking a group of children across the street as usual. After the kids had made it safely over to the other side, Eduardo started traveling back across the road.

Suddenly, a Dodge Challenger flew in his direction, jumping a curb. It crashed into another vehicle, a Honda Pilot SUV, before striking Eduardo.

According to a GoFundMe post created by Maria Robles, Eduardo’s wife, his left leg was pinned, and his right leg was broken. When the car collided with him, his body was thrown 20 feet into the air.

Eduardo recalled that it felt like he was “floating” and wasn’t in control of his own body. A second later, he woke up on the ground. Unfortunately, he lost his left leg at the scene of the accident.

The staff at a nearby car wash called SuperFine Auto Spa rushed to help Eduardo after seeing what had happened. In the GoFundMe post, Maria expressed her gratitude for the employees.

“We are thankful for the car wash staff that assisted him; thanks to [their] quick action, they saved my husband’s life. We are so grateful that he is alive,” she wrote.

Now, Eduardo has a long road to recovery ahead of him. So far, $24,282 has been raised out of their goal of $25,000.

