“Old Money Nails” Help You Achieve The Classy, Rich Girl Look: No Private Jets Or Summers In The Hamptons Required

Even if you don’t summer in the Hamptons, jet off in your private plane to take elaborate European vacations, or live in a majestic mega-mansion, you can still obtain a classy, rich girl look with “old money” nails—a manicure trend that perfectly encapsulates sophistication and quiet luxury.

This aesthetic features solid neutrals, soft shimmers, and sheer nudes paired with super clean cuticles. The combination creates a timeless, elegant, and ultra-chic look that exudes an air of glamor and exclusivity, making it seem like you’re dripping in affluence and wealth.

Old money nails should also appear fresh, dainty, and muted. Since the manicure is on the minimal side, it’s not as striking as other nail trends that have been flooding social media pages everywhere, but that’s exactly what makes it so appealing.

No matter the occasion, old money nails will go with every outfit in your closet.

While old money nails are often associated with neutral shades, they also include the occasional pop of color, like deep red tones or rich blues. A classic French manicure with regal white tips also falls under this category.

To achieve the old money mani, you’ll need to start with a neutral base that complements your skin tone. You can apply a sheer sparkling pink that enhances your natural nail color to rock an understated look.

If you want something a little more noticeable, opt for a creamy white that resembles frosted vanilla, almost as if you’ve dipped your nails in a milk bath. It’s an excellent alternative to translucent polishes and is designed to make your fingers look expensive without trying too hard.

Furthermore, don’t rule out bolder shades like red. Red is definitely old money, a classic color that is the ultimate symbol of wealth.

You can choose a brighter, brilliant red or a darker burgundy that is reminiscent of spending weekends in wine country, even if those trips just take place in your imagination.

