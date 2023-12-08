Her Boyfriend Secretly Recorded Her Brother’s Girlfriend Using The Bathroom

For two years, this 22-year-old girl has been dating her boyfriend, who is two years older than her. A year ago, they moved in together, and things have been going well so far. They actually just renewed the lease on their apartment for another year.

But everything changed earlier this week when she picked up her boyfriend’s phone and went through it to find a video from Halloween of last year.

Her boyfriend was aware she was using his phone to find the video, and he never has an issue with her seeing what’s on there anyway.

She located the video she was interested in, but then she noticed a horrifying video next to it.

“…I was shocked to see another video of him setting up his phone in the bathroom at my mom’s house (we lived there at the time) leaving the bathroom…my brother and his girlfriend come in minutes later, and both use the bathroom,” she explained.

Her boyfriend had pointed his phone directly towards the toilet, and when her brother’s 18-year-old girlfriend used the bathroom, you could clearly see everything in the video.

As soon as she realized what she was watching, she began screaming at her boyfriend, and she completely lost it on him.

Initially, her boyfriend pretended to be puzzled about why she was so upset, and he denied knowing anything about the video she found.

However, she pulled up the video to show him, and he finally tried to say he wasn’t attempting to record her brother’s girlfriend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.