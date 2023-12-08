Her Sister’s Husband Kissed Her, Then Touched Her, But She Hasn’t Said Anything To Her Sister

Right now, this 24-year-old girl has been living in her sister’s house, along with her sister’s husband and their children.

She moved in with her sister and her sister’s family close to two years ago, and while the house can be utter chaos, she does her best to help out.

Unfortunately, yesterday was a terrible day for her. She ended up crashing her sister’s car while she was driving her nieces and nephews to school in the morning.

Luckily, nobody got hurt in the crash, but she felt awful about having to help pay to get the car fixed or pay it off in the event it is deemed totaled.

While she was feeling guilty, scared, and sad yesterday, her sister reassured her that it wasn’t a big deal since it was a complete accident.

Today, her sister and her sister’s husband are looking at new cars to get as a replacement.

But, back to yesterday, she was mainly scared of how her sister’s husband was going to react to the news about the crash.

Normally, her sister’s husband is gone from the house for several weeks at a time for his job, and yesterday was his first day back from his most recent trip.

When he walked into her bedroom to discuss the accident with her, she instantly felt bad and burst into tears.

