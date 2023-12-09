She Told Her Sister That Her Niece Deserved To Get Bit By Her Dog Because Her Niece Kept Provoking And Hurting The Pup

This 15-year-old girl was given a dog as a gift, and her dog is turning two years old next week. Her dog, a girl, is a mix between a Husky and a Pomsky (a husky/Pomeranian mix).

The dog’s mother was a Husky, while the father was a Pomsky. Her dog is adorable, tiny, and incredibly fluffy. Yesterday, her sister came over to the house with her children to visit with the family and catch up.

Even though she usually gets along pretty well with her sister for the most part, she doesn’t appreciate the fact that her sister doesn’t discipline her children enough.

At one point, she was working on some assignments that were past their due date. Suddenly, she heard some squeaking noises, and she knew that the noises were coming from her dog.

“My niece, 4, was dragging my dog by its arms as my dog screamed in pain,” she said.

As quickly as she could, she jumped up from the couch and told her niece to stop. Then, she put her dog in her bedroom and instructed her niece not to enter her room. Unfortunately, her niece didn’t listen to her.

“Twenty minutes later, I heard screaming. My niece ran out of the room with a bite mark on her hand that was bloody,” she explained.

Her sister was furious with her, telling her that her dog should be put down. She was offended by this harsh comment because she had warned her niece several times not to hurt or even touch her dog.

“Kids just have to learn the hard way. I told my sister my niece deserved it because I gave her many warnings, but she provoked my dog,” she shared.

