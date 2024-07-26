Her Sister Flipped Out On Her After She Allowed Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Go On A Diet

A year ago, this 27-year-old woman’s 13-year-old niece began living with her. Her niece was experiencing some problems with her sister (her niece’s mom) and her sister’s husband.

Now, her sister has always allowed her niece to eat anything and everything she wanted. Her sister didn’t show any concern over the years for how unhealthy her niece’s diet became.

Her niece’s diet looked something like this: ice cream for her breakfast, pizza for lunch, and fast food for dinner.

Her niece also snacked on countless pieces of junk food throughout the day. When her niece moved in with her, she was classified as class 2 obese, which put her BMI in the 35.0 to 39.9 range.

In comparison, she’s gone her whole life without having much of an appetite. For breakfast, she consumes 100 calories; for lunch and dinner, she eats around 300 calories.

Throughout the day, she does have snacks, but they’re all super healthy. Her niece quickly caught on to how she was eating and one day questioned her about eating the same food.

“She said she didn’t want to be fat anymore and wanted to be healthy like me,” she explained. “So, for the past year, I’ve been giving my niece the same meals as I eat.”

“I’m not forcing her on a diet — if she wants to eat more, I don’t stop her. I let her choose what she wants to eat, and she simply chooses to eat healthier. So far, she’s lost nearly 60 pounds.”

Her sister does speak to her niece on video calls and over the phone, but she’s gone months without seeing the little girl in person.

