This 21-Year-Old Was Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Accident The Night Before Thanksgiving, And Now, His Family Is Desperately Trying To Raise Funds For His Medical Care

All around the world, most of us want to get through the holiday season safely, with nothing but memorable family time and good health for all our loved ones.

Tragically, that isn’t always the case.

One family in Colorado is pleading for help after a young man named Tanner was critically injured in a motorcycle accident the night before Thanksgiving this year.

Tanner Michael is 21-years-old and is currently fighting for his life at a hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is a loved son, brother, and uncle who has a strong passion for motorcycles and helping others.

Tanner has been known for being very involved in his local motorcycle community and could always be found on his bike.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023, the day before Thanksgiving, Tanner was injured in an intense accident while riding his motorcycle. A truck allegedly pulled out in front of him, and before he had time to react, he slammed into its right panel.

Tanner’s been suffering from life-threatening injuries after being transported to a nearby hospital. He has both internal and external injuries, including ones to his jaw and arm, which had to be operated on.

Tanner’s loved ones have created a GoFundMe page to help raise money that would go toward his long recovery.

“Tanner has already positively impacted so many people,” wrote Mikhaila Elrod, who created the GoFundMe page.

