She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend Because His Father Kept Making Strange Remarks About Her Appearance And Physique That Made Her Really Uncomfortable

This 22-year-old woman had been dating her ex-boyfriend, who is 26, for about two years. For the most part, their relationship was good, too, and whenever she went to visit his parents, everything always went well, and they had a good time.

However, during the last few months of their relationship, things started to get a bit uncomfortable.

“Whenever we met with his parents, his dad would make some weird comments about me and my physique,” she said.

Once, for instance, her boyfriend’s 56-year-old father told her that she “looked great” in one particular dress she was wearing. Plus, he even told her to purchase some lipgloss in order to make her lips “pop.”

Now, she admitted that it always felt kind of strange being around her boyfriend’s dad. But, with the added uncomfortable remarks, it only got worse.

Then, when she saw her boyfriend’s father another time, he made a really weird comment that she claimed she’ll never forget. Apparently, he told her that she had “great thighs.”

“This was the last straw,” she recalled.

At that point, she immediately told her boyfriend’s father that he was making her uncomfortable. Yet, rather than standing up for her, both her boyfriend and his father just began laughing!

Afterward, they had the nerve to ignore what she said and just continued talking about whatever they were discussing beforehand.

