Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Feel Safe Around Her Dog And Is Making Her Choose Between Him And Her Pup, And She Wants To Pick Her Dog

This 31-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her boyfriend, 43, for the last three years.

When she met her boyfriend, she had owned her rescue dog for a year. Like most dogs, she has had to put in a lot of work with training, and her dog misbehaves sometimes.

He goes through the garbage once in a while, but she makes sure to keep a strict routine and that he gets a ton of exercise so that his antics are kept to a minimum.

Six months ago, her boyfriend moved in with her and her dog. Her boyfriend told her that he was hoping that she would think about re-homing her dog. His reasoning was that he wasn’t a fan of her dog’s misbehavior.

“He also feels like the dog had been growling at him (I have not witnessed this, and sometimes the dog chooses to lay next to him on the couch),” she said.

She told him that she would rather start looking into dog training before she would rush to re-homing her dog.

Over the last several months, she has worked hard to train her dog, but the focus had previously been on other problems that have luckily been fixed.

Unfortunately, her boyfriend isn’t on board with the idea of trying more dog training because he doesn’t believe it would be effective.

“His attitude around the dog has completely changed. I tried explaining that if he acts angry and standoffish toward him all the time, the dog will notice, and that can affect his behavior toward my boyfriend. My boyfriend is saying now that he doesn’t feel safe around him,” she explained.

