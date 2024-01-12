Researchers Have Perfected The Best Way To Make An Espresso

With inflation making everything seem more expensive, more and more people are starting to make their coffee at home.

However, sometimes it can be hard to make that perfect cup of coffee, latte, cappuccino, or whatever caffeinated beverage suits your fancy at home. No matter what you buy or what kind of machinery you use, making the “perfect” cup of coffee can feel impossible.

Well, there is a new method for making seemingly perfect shots of espresso that’s been approved by scientists. Once you start using it, your lattes will never be the same.

Coffee experts have always boasted about the benefits of grinding your own espresso and coffee beans.

Still, there’s an extra step you can take during the grinding process that can drastically improve the quality of your espresso shots.

Did you know that electricity is generated when you grind espresso and coffee beans? That electricity causes the coffee particles to stick to the grinder and clump together. This can lead to a solid amount of coffee going to waste, and it can get pretty messy.

In a study published in the scientific journal “Matter,” researchers found that the amount of electricity produced when grinding coffee beans wasn’t affected by the beans’ processing method or country of origin, but they did find that coffee beans with a higher moisture content produced less electricity.

So, to get the most out of your coffee and espresso beans, researchers recommend grinding them with a splash of water to lead to a stronger brew.

This leads to less clumping and electricity production, therefore making the most out of your coffee beans.

