She Shared How Her New Housekeeper Hilariously Displayed Random Objects In Her Apartment

Sometimes, when a housekeeper or cleaning service comes to your home, they find objects and don’t know where to put them. So, they’ll usually put them on a surface to let you decide what you want to do with them.

One TikTok user recently went viral after showing her viewers what her new housekeeper did with random objects in her apartment, and it’s pretty funny.

Becca Moore (@becccamoore) is a lifestyle content creator, and she recently hired a housekeeper to clean her apartment. When the housekeeper was finished, she noticed some pretty interesting decor choices were made.

When Becca walked into her kitchen, she saw that her housekeeper had created a “shrine of CeraVe” and placed her CeraVe cleanser, micellar water, and two other products on display in a two-tier fruit bowl. However, she also placed Becca’s salt shaker alongside the CeraVe products.

Next, in the kitchen, the housekeeper took a box of Mr. Beast bite-size chocolate bars and displayed them in a large bowl.

“I didn’t even know I had these in my apartment,” says Becca.

However, there weren’t only chocolate bars in the bowl. There was also a package of garlic, a lip liner pencil, and a few tiny plastic skulls.

“I really like the way she did this because these are my three favorite ingredients to put into recipes lately, so that’s perfect,” jokes Becca.

Some other interesting finds in Becca’s kitchen included her self-tanning mitt being placed alongside her real oven mitts and a bottle of Mermaid hair wax alongside her pepper shaker. I guess the salt belongs with the CeraVe, and the pepper belongs with the hair wax.

