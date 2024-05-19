This Island In Norway May Have Served As An Important Viking Trading Center

The island of Klosterøy is located in southwest Norway and is most famous for its medieval monastery.

But long before the area became a historic religious site, it may have served as an important trading center.

After surveying part of a Norwegian island, archaeologists have reason to believe that the site could have been used as a marketplace during the Viking Age, which spanned from A.D. 793 to 1066.

With the help of non-invasive ground-penetrating radar technology, the remains of several piers and pit houses were detected underneath the ground.

Additional evidence gleaned from the region supports the theory that the place was of great significance to the local people.

For instance, several large burial mounds from the Iron Age (1200 B.C. to 600 B.C.) could be seen from a short distance.

According to Kristoffer Hillesland, a researcher at the University of Stavanger’s Museum of Archaeology, the marketplace would have been established after the Iron Age when the island was being used as a royal farm for Harold Fairhair, the first king of Norway.

He reigned from A.D. 872 to 930. During the Middle Ages, a monastery for Augustinian monks was constructed next to the site.

Since early Christian institutions were often built near centers of power, the presence of the medieval monastery in the area points toward the idea that it really was a marketplace.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.