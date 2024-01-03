She’s Jealous And Upset After Finding Out Her Boyfriend Slept With A Married Woman

A month ago, this 27-year-old woman started dating her 31-year-old boyfriend, though they have known one another for a year.

She honestly loves the man that her boyfriend is. He’s compassionate, sweet, and isn’t afraid to be vulnerable with her. He forms deep connections with people very easily, and he’s the definition of altruistic and moral.

While at work, her boyfriend never has a problem with standing up for anyone who he believes has been wronged in some way.

If her boyfriend didn’t have this kind of solid character, she certainly would have dumped him by now after learning one of his secrets.

They recently went out on a date and started discussing their past loves, which can certainly be a slippery slope.

Her boyfriend revealed to her that seven years ago, he fell in love with a married woman whom he worked with.

At first, her boyfriend bonded with his coworker as simply a friend, but as his coworker addressed the struggles in her marriage with him, he started falling for her.

Things escalated, and her boyfriend slept with his coworker for a week before he pulled back from her.

“He then stopped for two reasons 1) Despite their close connection and his love for her, it felt wrong. 2) She said she would divorce her husband to be with him,” she explained.

