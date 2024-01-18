“Silent Reviews” Are The Latest TikTok Fad, Pushing Creators To Toss Traditional Product Review Methods Out The Window And Give Their Two Cents On Items Using Only Facial Expressions And Hand Gestures

Have you logged onto TikTok recently and scrolled onto a video of someone making wild facial expressions and noises as they point to beauty products or several different books?

While it may have been a bit of a jarring experience, it means you’ve entered the “silent review” side of TikTok.

This latest trend has influencers and content creators throwing all traditional product or media reviews out the window, and it is wildly entertaining.

Instead of talking about how they feel about something, content creators are challenging themselves to share how they feel strictly using facial expressions, hand gestures, and, occasionally, certain noises. However, the goal of a silent review is to remain silent.

Although things are quiet with this trend, viewers all across social media find it wildly entertaining.

Some have described this trend as ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) meets the ‘Get Ready With Me’ trend, meets the beauty world, and ‘BookTok.’

This is likely because the sounds made during these silent reviews often mimic the ones you hear in viral ASMR videos, and creators often review viral books, makeup brands, and skincare products.

For instance, Izzy (@izzysantuli), a beauty content creator, went viral with over 634,000 likes on her silent review of viral makeup products she had recently tried.

Izzy can be seen vigorously putting two thumbs up and mouthing the words “So good, oh my god” as she holds up a Patrick Ta Beauty contour and powder duo product.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.