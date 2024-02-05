Recent Research Found That Playing An Instrument Or Singing Throughout Your Life Contributes To Improved Memory And Executive Function In Old Age

Engaging in music throughout your life– whether that be by playing an instrument or joining a choir– may contribute to better brain health in your later years, according to recent research.

The study, led by scientists at the University of Exeter, underscored the advantages of musical activities like playing the piano, which can boost memory and the capacity for complex tasks.

Moreover, being a part of a choir not only provides cognitive benefits but also enhances social well-being.

So, the researchers are advocating for music education as a public health strategy, beneficial for both the young and elderly.

Utilizing data from the PROTECT study online, which included over 1,000 adults aged 40 and up, the scientists investigated how musical activities affect brain health. The PROTECT study, having more than 25,000 participants, has been in progress for over 10 years.

The study examined the connection between the participants’ history with music, their lifelong music exposure, and their performance in cognitive tests.

The results suggest that playing a musical instrument, particularly the piano, is associated with improved memory and executive function abilities.

These abilities encompass skills such as planning, setting goals, exercising self-control, and maintaining concentration amidst distractions.

The research team also observed that persisting with musical practice into older age can yield additional benefits for the brain.

