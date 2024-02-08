She Went Missing After Leaving A Mall 22 Years Ago, And Her Body Was Later Found Dumped In An Irrigation Canal

In 2002, 21-year-old Heather Hibbs from Vacaville, California, went missing after reportedly leaving a mall in Fairfield, and her body was later found beaten and dumped in an irrigation canal. Now, over two decades later, her family is still reeling from the loss and fighting to find her murderer.

“It was like she was here one day and thrown away the next. Just tossed like trash,” Heather’s mother, Wendy Burton, told the press.

It all began early in January 2002, when Heather left a drug treatment facility located in Petaluma before reportedly traveling to San Francisco and Vallejo. Then, on January 23, 2002, she stopped at the Solano Mall in Fairfield, California, and went to the security office.

There, Heather asked to borrow a phone in order to call someone for a ride. Afterward, she was last seen leaving the mall in a blue truck with an unidentified person.

Wendy then reported her daughter missing on January 29, 2002. But Heather was never found alive.

Instead, the remains of a battered body were discovered in an irrigation canal in Vacaville, Florida, located off of Brown Road near Highway 113. Investigators subsequently identified the body as belonging to Heather Hibbs and found that she had died due to blunt-force trauma.

While Heather was beaten to death over 22 years ago, though, her killer has never been found.

Wendy is still outraged by this and continues to fight for justice for her daughter to this day.

“It’s life-altering, is all I can say, and my family has never been the same. My girls still have PTSD and trauma, and there’s nothing I can do about it,” she said in a video interview posted on Facebook last February by the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

