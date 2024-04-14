New Research Suggests That Various Chemicals Commonly Found In Objects Stored In Home Garages Are Associated With An Increased Risk Of ALS

New research from the University of Michigan points to potential hidden dangers in suburban garages – beyond the usual suspects like power saws and tool benches.

According to a recent study from Michigan Medicine, various everyday chemicals commonly kept in home garages may pose a significant health risk and are associated with an increased risk of ALS.

This study builds on a decade of prior research at the University of Michigan. During this time, scientists have increasingly found that exposure to environmental toxins – such as pesticides in agriculture and organic compounds in manufacturing – is linked to the development of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a fatal motor neuron disease.

Researchers refer to the cumulative buildup of exposure as the “ALS exposome,” which is thought to be possibly linked to recreational activities such as woodworking and gardening.

“Identifying disease-provoking exposures can inform and motivate interventions to reduce exposure, risk, and, ultimately, the ALS burden,” said Dr. Stephen Goutman, the study’s first author.

“Exposures in the home setting are an important part of the ALS exposome, as it is one place where behavior modifications could possibly lessen ALS risk.”

Garages often store items with volatile chemicals, from vehicles like cars and motorcycles to equipment such as chainsaws, as well as solvents, paints, cleaners, and other products.

So, in their study involving over 600 participants with and without ALS, the researchers examined exposures in home environments through statistical analysis.

They discovered that storing chemicals, such as gasoline and gasoline-powered equipment, pesticides, lawn care products, woodworking supplies, and paint, was significantly associated with an increased risk of ALS.

