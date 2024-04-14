She Got Romantically Involved With A Chronic Cheater Who Led Her To Believe He Was Single When He Actually Still Lived With His Girlfriend

Infidelity is infuriating and devastating. It results in pain and heartbreak that no one should ever have to go through, but sadly, too many people do.

TikToker Sara (@sarakhaney) is sharing a dating story that was sent to her by one of her followers, and it was about a girl who was romantically involved with a chronic cheater.

So, they met on a dating app about a year ago, and they hung out with each other for two months or so.

Their relationship wasn’t anything serious, so when it eventually fizzled out, there was no drama or stress about it ending. The guy wound up getting a girlfriend.

Later that summer, she saw him on the dating app again. She decided to follow him on social media rather than match with him on the dating app.

One minute later, he called her, and they talked and flirted for the entire rest of the day. He even invited her over to his place.

At that point, the natural assumption to make was that he and his girlfriend were broken up. But it turned out that they were still together.

They even lived with each other and shared a car. Of course, she cut off all contact with him when she found out about the girlfriend.

The next day, he called her four times in just ten minutes, but she did not pick up the phone. She had a feeling that it was his girlfriend trying to reach her.

