These Futuristic Homes Float Above The Sea: They’re Designed For Sustainable Living, And To Combat Rising Sea Levels

In Panama, some people will be living in fleets of futuristic homes that float above the sea. These modern luxury dwellings are called SeaPods. They’re designed for sustainable living and to combat rising sea levels.

Over the past few decades, global warming has caused the glaciers to melt. By 2050, sea levels are expected to rise at least a foot, threatening millions of people who live along the coasts. One company has come up with an innovative solution to the problem.

Ocean Builders, a company based in Panama, is developing the world’s first eco-friendly, self-sufficient aquatic homes.

Their long-term goal is to build communities of floating ocean pods made from as many natural, organic materials as possible. The pods can be installed near shore or way out at sea.

“Everyone loves being close to the water, and we’ve developed a whole new technology that converts water into real estate,” said Grant Romundt, the founder of Ocean Builders. “When you’re on a SeaPod, it feels like you’re on land because it’s so stable.”

The pods are white and spherical, resembling the structure of shells. They are each fixed to a steel pillar rising out of the water to create buoyancy and stability.

The SeaPod’s foundation is held in place by large concrete blocks to prevent it from moving or spinning. It can be anchored independently or connected to others with floating docks.

The elevated structures have 833 square feet of living space across three and a half levels. They contain a master bedroom, a living room, a bathroom, a kitchen, and ample storage space.

They also include features such as solar panels, panoramic windows, water recycling systems, a spiral staircase that leads to where kayaks and paddleboards can be moored, and landing pads for drones. The drones will deliver essential items like food and medicine.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.