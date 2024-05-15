Archaeologists In France Uncovered The Ruins Of A 400-Year-Old Pottery Workshop That Still Had Pieces Of Cookware In Its Kilns

In the town of Montreuil-sur-Mer, France, archaeologists conducted excavations and ended up stumbling upon the ruins of a 400-year-old pottery workshop with pieces of nearly intact cookware still in its two kilns. The workshop was buried six feet underground at the site.

Hundreds of years ago, the town’s Thorin district was a major trading zone for cloth and pottery. It is located about 150 miles north of Paris.

Researchers from the French National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP) have been digging in the area with the goal of finding important historical artifacts.

Obviously, they have been successful in their ventures!

The main furnace was made out of bricks and shaped like an almond. There were pieces of pottery and waste inside it.

The shards revealed that cookware such as frying pans, teles, and tripods were created, as well as tableware like pitchers and pots. Designs were also visible on the pottery pieces from the kiln.

The second furnace was older and smaller than the first one. The bricks did not show any signs of heat damage, which likely meant that it was never used.

It must have functioned as storage for pottery waste. Additionally, traces of walls and buildings surrounding the workshop were unearthed.

Since the 10th century, Montreuil-sur-Mer has been inhabited, but the city really started thriving in the 13th century when it became a hub for trading cloth.

